Penfield Beach Earth Day cleanup

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Garden Club Conservation Chairs, Jennifer Bargas and Penny Ross, recognize that one of the, if not the, greatest perks of living in Fairfield is being close to Long Island Sound and its beaches. In an effort to honor this natural gift as well as celebrate Earth Day, a beach cleanup was held on Monday morning, April 22. More than 50 pounds of plastic bags and straws, Mylar balloons, glass bottles and even a discarded parking ticket were collected.

This cleanup is the second beach cleanup effort made by The Fairfield Garden Club. Over 18 pounds of trash was collected at Sasco Hill Beach on Nov. 13, 2018.

As a member club of the Garden Club of America as well as a member of Federated Garden Clubs of CT, The Fairfield Garden Club actively promotes initiatives that support responsible waste management practices, including those aimed at reducing growing ocean garbage patches.