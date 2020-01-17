Environment lends itself to quiet creative work at the weekly session of the Pequot Purls at Pequot Library on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Environment lends itself to quiet creative work at the weekly session of the Pequot Purls at Pequot Library on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Pequot Purls: A close-knit community 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — For decades now, the Pequot Purls have been engaging in a close-knit community of friendship and common interests.

Each Thursday morning, from 11 a.m. to 12:30, the Purls — an informal decades-old knitting club — meets in the small room off the Pequot Library’s main entrance.

“All experience levels are warmly welcomed,” according to the library website, and member participants make it so.

“The thing I love is that I have friends who don’t knit, so it’s always good to have people come here and get excited about what I’m doing,” said Barbara Bangser of Westport.

“We’re supportive of one another,” agreed Joann Heimann, who also comes from Westport.

Other towns are represented as well, and while members stress the idea isn’t to come and get free knitting lessons, people are always there to help encourage and share practical guidance as they’re exploring the craft.

“We range in age from that old to that young, but we have a commonality in our interest,” said Marji Pickerstein of Fairfield, who has been attending for almost 20 years.

“We’re kind of a multi-generational group, too,” said Lydia Kalt of Westport, “which is interesting.”

“But it’s an opportunity to share what we know,” she said, “to share techniques, to learn from other people and socialize.”