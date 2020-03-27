Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week: Ryleigh 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Meet Ryleigh, a very special girl who has been waiting for a home for too long. She loves other dogs and zips around in a neverending game of bounce and chase with her canine friends.

With humans she knows, she is affectionate and loyal. People she doesn’t know are scary to her, causing her to back up and hide. To support her social needs, she needs a patient family who has an active playful dog to help show her how to live in her new home.

For her safety, she should go to a home with a securely fenced backyard to play in as she slowly gets to know her neighborhood. The wait to have her jump up and lick your face is worth it.

To learn more about Ryleigh, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137