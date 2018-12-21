The Friedman Gallery is at 1275 Post Road. The Friedman Gallery is at 1275 Post Road. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Photographers capture rock ‘n’ roll, local scenery 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — During the late 1960s, Michael Friedman worked for a music management firm, a gig that gave him intimate access to some of the most renowned musicians of the 1970s like Janis Joplin, Todd Rundgren and The Rolling Stones.

Then in his 20s, Friedman took over thousands of pictures of artists and concert scenes. Yet he never saw these — he only kept the negatives. And those, he lost.

“I just misplaced the negatives and I never even got a chance to see these pictures myself,” Friedman said. “I don’t even remember how many pictures I took, it was over 50 years ago.”

That is, until one day last year when his wife, Donna, found an envelope with over 2,000 negatives in the attic of their Weston home.

“We had to scan the negatives. We realized there was something significant, if not artistic then historic because of the musicians in them,” the Fairfield native said. “I had never seen them like this before.”

More Information The Friedman pop-up gallery is located at 1275 Post Road and is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. One can visit by chance or appointment. To learn more about Larry Silver’s photography, visit: www.larrysilver.com/ To learn more about Michael Friedman’s photography, visit: www.michaelfriedmanphotography.com/friedman-gallery

Friedman’s black-and-white pictures will be exhibited at the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame opening next fall before they’re archived as part of its permanent collection.

“It takes a lot to have one photo archived there,” Friedman said. “It’s a thrill to have pictures there permanently.”

Meanwhile, the pop-up Friedman Gallery at 1275 Post Road highlights the work of both Friedman and Larry Silver, a decadeslong photographer.

Originally from the Bronx, N.Y., Silver began his photography career in the 1950s.

“I’ve always photographed where I’ve lived,” said Silver, who used to work in New York City prior to moving to Westport in 1973. “All of these prints I made myself in a dark room.”

Silver’s resume boasts exhibits at the Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport, photographs selected by the American Society of Magazine Photographers for their archives at the George Eastman International Museum and also a collection of pictures at the Fogg Museum at Harvard.

One of his more known works, “The Jogger,” includes two pictures, one in landscape and the other in portrait mode, of an individual running on a dark road, flanked by leafless trees.

“I came upon this scene in 1979,” Silver said. “It was a beautiful day and I saw this guy running up there and started to run behind him taking a picture of him, and turning my camera another way as he moved away.”

Friedman and Silver are hoping residents and photography fans alike go to the gallery, located in the heart of Fairfield.

“We’re going to be here for a couple of months but we don’t know just yet. It depends on how interested people are,” Friedman said.

humberto.juarez@hearst mediact.com