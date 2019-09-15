Osborn Hill Elementary School principal David Hudspeth, at right, looks over a car at the Green Wheel Expo on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Mill Plain Lot in Fairfield, Conn. Osborn Hill Elementary School principal David Hudspeth, at right, looks over a car at the Green Wheel Expo on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Mill Plain Lot in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Plugging into electric vehicles in Fairfield 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — More and more people are getting plugged into electric vehicles, and Fairfield continues to celebrate it.

In celebration of National Drive Electric Week, the town of Fairfield — led by the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force — hosted a Green Wheel Expo on Saturday at the Mill Plain Lot of the Fairfield Train Station.

Along with some dealers, dozens of area residents brought their own electric vehicles for the public to examine, hoping to share their positive experiences with making the environment a better one.

“Fairfield is really rocking sustainability today,” said Westport State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, noting the town’s leadership in the subject.

He was joined several local officials at the event, which also had food and activities for kids.

“Our event is the biggest one in the state of Connecticut,” noted Scott Thompson, who heads the SFTF. “Our event is bigger than Boston’s … bigger than San Francisco’s.”

“It seems like it’s grown in popularity every time,” said James Henry of Westport, who has attended several times, “and I think it’s an incredible opportunity for consumers to walk around and hear personal perspectives from owners.”