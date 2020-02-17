Charlie Lovett, 13, of Ridgefield, was the youngest participant at the 2nd annual Polar Bear Plunge, organized by Save the Children, at Jennings Beach on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Charlie Lovett, 13, of Ridgefield, was the youngest participant at the 2nd annual Polar Bear Plunge, organized by Save the Children, at Jennings Beach on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Polar Plunge benefits Save the Children 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — It wasn’t the biggest cold-water event of the year, but it was among the most enthusiastic, as 20 or so dedicated Save the Children employees took to the water at Jennings Beach Sunday morning.

The nonprofit’s 2nd annual Polar Bear Plunge took place in cold temperatures and blustery winds, but camaraderie made it warmer, along with the mission of raising money for good works.

“This is just a fun thing we do with friends and family,” noted Janti Soeripto, the new president and COO, who also made the dive.

“Over 400 million children are currently caught up in countries where there is conflict,” she said, citing a new report the organization issued on Friday and calling the plight of so many children throughout the world a poignant one.

Toward that end, funds were raised through the cold-water dip, as well as spirits.

“It’s a great cause,” said Tom Ladore, who lives in Milford. “If our donations and me suffering in the cold ocean for a few minutes can help one child, it’s worth it.”

Aaron Fossi, director of individual philanthropy, started the event last year, having done similar ones at Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“It just seems like a fun way to get people to support the organization and support a good cause,” he said.

“And it’s different, too,” he said, “and a good way to pass the time in February.”