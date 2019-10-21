Khalil Rasheem Abdul-Hakeem. Khalil Rasheem Abdul-Hakeem. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Bridgeport man returned unpurchased items with old receipt 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Khalil Rasheem Abdul-Hakeem, A 21-year-old Bridgeport man, was charged with larceny after allegedly using a previous receipt to return items he had not purchased from Stop & Shop.

On Oct. 14, officers received reports of a man suspected of shoplifting from Stop & Shop exiting the building on Kings Highway Cutoff.

A store employee stated that the man, later identified as Khalil Rasheem Abdul-Hakeem, had purchased two packs of vitamins, valued at $31 each. He then allegedly exited the store and returned within minutes, selecting the same items again. According to the employee, Abdul-Hakeem then brought the vitamins to the service desk, where he used his original receipt to return the items for a total refund of $62.

Police say they apprehended Abdul-Hakeem outside the store, and that he initially resisted arrest.

Abdul-Hakeem was arrested and charged with sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer. He was issued a court date of Oct. 28 and released on a written promise to appear.

