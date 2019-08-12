Willie Braziel. Willie Braziel. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Bridgeport man stole shoes by hiding them in pants 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Willie Braziel, a 49-year-old Bridgeport resident, was arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Marshalls on Saturday.

Police said Braziel concealed in his pants $79.98 worth of shoes from the Marshalls department store at 700 Post Road.

He allegedly proceeded to walk past all cash registers and exit the store without paying. Braziel fled from police officers and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

Braziel was arrested and charged with sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 20.

