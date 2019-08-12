Search 
Tue Aug 13 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Tuesday, August 13 News
News

Police: Bridgeport man stole shoes by hiding them in pants

on
  • Willie Braziel. Photo: Contributed Photo

    Willie Braziel.

    Willie Braziel.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Willie Braziel.

Willie Braziel.

Photo: Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — Willie Braziel, a 49-year-old Bridgeport resident, was arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Marshalls on Saturday.

Police said Braziel concealed in his pants $79.98 worth of shoes from the Marshalls department store at 700 Post Road.

He allegedly proceeded to walk past all cash registers and exit the store without paying. Braziel fled from police officers and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

Braziel was arrested and charged with sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 20.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com

loading