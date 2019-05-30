Search 
Thu May 30 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, May 30 News
News

Police: Bridgeport man threatened to slash tires

Humberto J Rocha | on
  • Rondell Miley. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo / New Canaan News contributed

    Rondell Miley.

    Rondell Miley.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Rondell Miley.

Rondell Miley.

Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — Rondell Miley, a 41-year-old Bridgeport resident, was charged with breach of peace after he allegedly threatened to slash his soon-to-be ex-wife’s tires.

At around 11:20 p.m. May 25, police responded to a call from a victim at a bar who said her soon-to-be-ex husband had shown up and threatened to slash her tires. According to a police report, Miley began calling the victim’s phone and asked that she go outside of the bar where they could talk.

The victim’s tires where not damaged.

Miley was charged with breach of peace, issued a May 28 court date and released on a promise to appear with conditions.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

loading