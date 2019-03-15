Police: Fairfield U. student fought roommate after pizza argument

FAIRFIELD — Justin Touve, a 21-year-old Fairfield University student, was charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault after allegedly fighting a roommate at their Fairfield Beach Road residence.

According to police, at around 1 a.m. Feb. 10, there was an argument between Touve and a roommate following a night out. An argument over pizza turned physical, and Touve struck the victim six times before another roommate separated them, police said.

The event was reported to police later that day and an arrest warrant was filed Feb. 27. Touve turned himself in to police March 8 on charges of disorderly conduct and assault.

He posted $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

