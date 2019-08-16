Search 
Fri Aug 16 2019

Friday, August 16 News
News

Police: Fairfield man arrested for rummaging through house

By Rachel Scharf | on
FAIRFIELD — Charles Toth, a 19-year-old Fairfield resident, was charged with burglary and threatening after allegedly entering and rummaging through an acquaintance’s house uninvited.

Around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, a Queens Grant Road woman reported Toth, an acquaintance of her grandson, had been in her house uninvited and had rummaged through multiple rooms.

The grandson stated Toth had barged into the house from the open garage and began going from room to room, asking “where’s my stuff?” and opening drawers and cabinets. Toth allegedly made several threats to the victim during the interaction.

Officers verified these reports with surveillance footage from the residence, according to police.

Toth was apparently looking for a package he had delivered containing possibly $8,000 worth of items, police say.

Toth was arrested on Aug. 13 and charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree threatening. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.

