Thu May 16 2019

Thursday, May 16 News
News

Police: Fairfield man pushed, struck victim in the face

Humberto J Rocha | on
    Timothy Haines.

Timothy Haines.

FAIRFIELD — Police charged Timothy Haines, a 34-year-old Fairfield resident, with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault after a physical altercation in a Commerce Drive residence.

At around 10:25 p.m. May 7, police responded to a report of a breach of peace at a Commerce Drive residence. Police found Haines and the victim at the residence in the aftermath of an altercation that had started out as a verbal argument hours before. According to a police report, the victim had multiple tears in her shirt and had been pushed down and struck on the left side of her face by Haines. Police said that the victim, during the argument, hit Haines with a beer bottle and that Haines pushed the victim down afterwards.

Haines was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. The Fairfield resident was held on a $5,000 bond and issued a May 8 court date.

