Mon May 20 2019

Monday, May 20 News
Police: Fairfield man threatened family

Humberto J Rocha
FAIRFIELD — Police charged 48-year-old Fairfield resident John Roberts with risk of injury to a child, disorderly conduct and threatening following an altercation at a Brookside Drive residence.

At around 12:30 a.m. May 19, police responded to an emergency call from a Brookside Drive residence that Roberts was attacking his family. According to police, Roberts was intoxicated and had become upset when he realized his wallet was missing.

Roberts, police said, continued to make verbal threats to family members as officers were talking with him.

Roberts was charged with disorderly conduct, risk of injury to a child and second-degree threatening. The Fairfield resident was issued a May 20 court date and held on a $1,000 bond.

Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

