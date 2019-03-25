Fairfield Police Department headquarters on Reef Road. Fairfield Police Department headquarters on Reef Road. Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Genevieve Reilly Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Genevieve Reilly Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield stabbing details called into question 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — An alleged assault at Paci Restaurant last month has left Southport neighborhood residents rattled, but so far police have been unable to corroborate the incident, and its veracity has been thrown into question.

Fairfield police responded to 96 Station St. on Feb. 11, when a restaurant employee reported being struck several time in the face and stabbed in the abdomen.

“First off, we have not been able to corroborate the incident as described,” Police Chief Chris Lyddy said in an interview March 25.

Lyddy disclosed some facts of the ongoing investigation at a meeting at Pequot Library last week.

The victim who reported the assault said they “did not recognize the suspect,” someone described as a tall white male wearing a black hat, a scarf and a black jacket, according to a Feb. 11 news release.

“One of the security cameras captured a car that was traveling by the event, and we were able to track down that car the next Sunday and spoke to the people that traveled past (the alleged incident), and they said they hadn’t seen anything,” Lyddy said.

Lyddy said those were the only relevant facts he felt comfortable disclosing at the present time, noting police are awaiting lab results for more information.

“The only other thing is, we’ve been unable to develop any motive for this attack that makes sense,” Lyddy said. “We are very confident that Southport is a very safe community.”

