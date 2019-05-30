Police: Fairfield teen was under the influence, disturbing emergency call

FAIRFIELD — Joseph Cioffi, a 19-year old Fairfield resident, was charged with interfering with emergency services and breach of peace after allegedly disturbing fire and police officials on an active emergency call.

At around 6:43 p.m. May 22, Fairfield Fire Department members responded to an unrelated emergency call at a Lucille Street residence. According to a police report, Cioffi was “getting in the way by blocking Fire Department members from safely providing assistance” and was “shouting profanities, with no shirt on and in the middle of the roadway”.

Police said that they told Cioffi numerous times to leave and that he appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances. Cioffi was arrested and taken to Fairfield police headquarters.

Cioffi was charged with breach of peace and interfering with emergency services and issued a June 3 court date.

