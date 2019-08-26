Search 
Mon Aug 26 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Monday, August 26 News
News

Police: Fairfield woman attacked sibling, mother

By Rachel Scharf | on
  • Veronica Klaff. Photo: Contributed Photo

    Veronica Klaff.

    Veronica Klaff.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Veronica Klaff.

Veronica Klaff.

Photo: Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — Veronica Klaff, a 58-year-old Fairfield resident, was arrested after allegedly attacking her sibling with a razor.

Police responded to a home on Lakeside Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance between adult siblings who live with their 90-year-old mother.

Police said that Klaff attacked her sibling with a razor, causing minor injuries to the neck. Klaff allegedly sustained a laceration on the hand during the incident.

Klaff was arrested and charged with second-degree assault of an elderly person and disorderly conduct and transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. She was held on a $5,000 cash bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.

The sibling and mother were both transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com

loading