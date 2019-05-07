Police: Fairfield woman had crack pipes in her purse

FAIRFIELD — Police charged Colleen Sheehy, a Fairfield resident, with possession of drug paraphernalia after they found two glass pipes, commonly used for smoking crack cocaine, in her purse.
At around 8:40 pm. May 2, police responded to reports of a verbal argument between Sheehy and her mother at a Parkwood Avenue residence. According to police, Sheehy had an active warrant for her arrest and was handcuffed by police. Sheehy, police said, asked the officers to check her purse; upon doing so, police found two glass pipes commonly used for smoking crack in her purse.
Sheehy was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a May 13 court date.
humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com