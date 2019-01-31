Police: Fairfield woman violated restraining order

FAIRFIELD — A woman violated a protective order when she contacted her husband via email, social media and texts, police said.

Alexis Parent, a 37-year-old Fairfield resident, was charged by police Dec. 20 after consistently reaching out to her husband despite there being a protective order in place between the two, police said,

Parent had repeatedly called, emailed and texted her husband, according to the report.

She was arrested Jan. 27 and released on a promise to appear in court Jan. 28.

