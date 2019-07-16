Easton Police badge Easton Police badge Photo: Easton Police Department Facebook Page / Contributed Photo: Easton Police Department Facebook Page / Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police ID man killed in Easton crash 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Police have identified the person who died in a head-on collision Sunday night as Andy Rivera, 36, of Redding. Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw confirmed that five other people were injured, including a 6-year-old and two teenagers.

Rivera was driving one of the two vehicles involved in the crash, which took place on Route 59, near the Easton/Monroe border, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Shaw said two female family members also were in Rivera’s car, a 62-year-old and a 6-year-old.

The second car involved in the crash was driven by a 50-year-old woman who had her daughter and another female in the car. Both were 17.

Shaw said they were international visitors who were in the area while on vacation.

“We mourn with the families affected by this tragic accident, and once again thank all the first responders who arrived on scene to assist the Easton Police Department,” Shaw said in an emailed release.

Of the five people injured in the crash, police said three were still being treated in local hospitals Monday afternoon, while the two 17-year-olds were treated and released.

This is still an active joint investigation between the Easton Police Department and the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Easton Police Department at 203-268-4111.

Fire departments and emergency medical services from multiple towns, including police Easton and Monroe, responded to the accident, which shut down part of Route 59 for several hours on Sunday night.