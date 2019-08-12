Xavier Parks. Xavier Parks. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Man arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Xavier Parks, a 20-year-old Naugatuck resident, was arrested after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint.

At around 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, police received reports of a robbery on Hunyadi Avenue. The victim reported she had arranged to meet a man in that area to sell a phone through an online social media site.

When she arrived to the agreed-upon location, the man sat in her vehicle while another man approached the car and robbed her at gunpoint, according to the police report. Both men then fled the scene on foot.

Using his online social media communication with the victim prior to the robbery, police identified the suspect as Parks.

On Aug. 8, Parks was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. H was held in lieu of a court-ordered $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Aug. 19.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com