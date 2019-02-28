Search 
Fri Mar 1 2019

Friday, March 1 News
News

Police: Man caught trying to enter cars at dealership

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Stephen Poremba, 31, was charged with trespassing and attempted burglary when surveillance video recorded him allegedly trying to enter cars in a dealership parking lot.

Police responded to an alarm at the Devan Infiniti dealership in town around 4 a.m. on Feb. 27.

According to a report, police found Poremba, a Bridgeport resident, hiding behind a dumpster at the property. An alarm company hired by the dealership reported video sightings of Poremba pulling on the car door handles. Poremba allegedly told police he was looking for a place to sleep in the lot.

Poremba was charged with criminal trespassing and attempt to commit burglary and larceny. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 6.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

