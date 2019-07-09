Search 
Tue Jul 9 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Tuesday, July 9 News
News

Police: Man confronts intruders on Millspaugh Drive

By Rachel Scharf | on

FAIRFIELD — Police received a report on July 8 that two people had attempted to break into a home on Millspaugh Drive. The complainant alleged that he had been in his home when he’d seen a young man walking by his window and had gone outside to confront him.

According to the complainant, the intruder said that he was passing through the backyard to access another home. While the complainant was telling him to walk on the street, he noticed another man scaling the second floor balcony of the house and jumping to the ground.

The complainant alleged that he chased after the men but they ultimately got away, running westbound through the neighbors’ backyard before proceeding southbound towards Middlebrook Road and Flowers Road. The case remains under investigation as police attempt to identity the suspects.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com

loading