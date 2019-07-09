Police: Man confronts intruders on Millspaugh Drive

FAIRFIELD — Police received a report on July 8 that two people had attempted to break into a home on Millspaugh Drive. The complainant alleged that he had been in his home when he’d seen a young man walking by his window and had gone outside to confront him.

According to the complainant, the intruder said that he was passing through the backyard to access another home. While the complainant was telling him to walk on the street, he noticed another man scaling the second floor balcony of the house and jumping to the ground.

The complainant alleged that he chased after the men but they ultimately got away, running westbound through the neighbors’ backyard before proceeding southbound towards Middlebrook Road and Flowers Road. The case remains under investigation as police attempt to identity the suspects.

