Police: Man yelled obscenities to woman in wine shop, McDonald’s

FAIRFIELD — William Diskowski, a 58-year-old Bridgeport resident, was charged with breach of peace after allegedly yelling vulgarities at a woman in a McDonald’s parking lot.

At around 7 p.m. on April 19, police responded to reports of a man swearing at another individual in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant at 536 Post Road. According to police, Diskowski was issued an infraction and told to leave the individual alone.

Later that same day, Fairfield police received another report that Diskowski kept yelling vulgarities at the individual, this time at the parking lot of Fairfield Wine and Spirits on the Post Road.

Diskowski was arrested and charged with breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear in court on May 3.

