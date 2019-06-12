Search 
Wed Jun 12 2019

Wednesday, June 12 News
News

Police: New York resident intended to sell weed

Humberto J Rocha
FAIRFIELD — Fernando Veloz, a 29-year-old New York resident, was charged with possession and intent to sell marijuana and reckless driving following a traffic stop.

At around 1:30 a.m. June 10, police observed a vehicle driving recklessly southbound on Grasmere Avenue in the wrong lane. According to police, the vehicle nearly struck a police vehicle and a traffic stop found Veloz in possession of marijuana, large amounts of cash and multiple cell phones.

Veloz was issued a June 18 court date and charged with possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without a license. Veloz was held on a $1,500 bond.

