Ricardo Reinoso-Santana. Ricardo Reinoso-Santana. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Stamford man tried to steal Mercedes Benz, jewelry 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Ricardo Reinoso-Santana, a 27-year-old Stamford resident, is facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal items from a Fairfield residence.

Around 3:30 a.m. on April 22, police responded to a report of an individual inside the car of Black Rock Turnpike residence.

According to police, the resident, an off-duty police officer, chased down and detained the suspect, Reinoso-Santana, until Fairfield police arrived.

Upon inspection, Reinoso-Santana was found to possess jewelry, marijuana and a key fob to a stolen Mercedes Benz that was parked nearby. Reinoso-Santana also attempted to take pistol magazines from the vehicle at the Black Rock Turnpike residence, police said.

Reinoso-Santana was charged with larceny, burglary and possession of marijuana. He was held at police headquarters on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 29.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com