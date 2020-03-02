Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Fairfield massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A 22-year-old Stratfield man was arrested for allegedly putting his genitals on a client while he gave them a massage, according to police.

Fairfield Police Capt. Robert Kalamaras said Terron Zaire Moorer was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct for an incident that happened at Massage Envy in Fairfield, his place of work.

Kalamaras said FPD received a report about the alleged sexual assault on Feb. 29 at approximately 3:20 p.m..

“The victim reported that Terron Zaire Moorer, an employee at Massage Envy, while performing a massage, exposed his genitals and made contact with the victim with his genitals,” Kalamaras said in a release.

According to the release, Moorer remained on the scene and admitted to officers that he committed the alleged offenses. Moorer was released after posting a $500 bond, and being scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on March 9.