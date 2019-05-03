Search 
Fri May 3 2019

Friday, May 3
News

Police: Trumbull man had controlled substances, drove with suspended license

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Police charged Konstantinos Pontikis, a 38-year-old Trumbull resident, with operating a vehicle with a suspended license and possession of controlled substances.

At around 6:30 p.m. April 25, officers observed a vehicle on the Black Rock Turnpike whose registration demonstrated the registered owner, Konstantinos, allegedly had a suspended license.

The vehicle was pulled over and Konstantinos, according to police, was the operator.

A search of Konstantino’s vehicle found controlled substances without prescription paperwork. Among the controlled substances were Tramadol and Alprazolam.

Konstantinos was charged with possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle with a suspended license. He was issued a May 7 court date and released on a promise to appear.

humberto.juarez

@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

loading