Police: Underage Avon resident drove while intoxicated

FAIRFIELD — Police charged Kaitlyn Salerni, a 20-year-old, with reckless driving and driving under the influence after a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) examination when they found her unconscious in a vehicle that crashed against a tree last year.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 last year, a public safety officer at Fairfield University reported the discovery of an unconscious woman in a vehicle that was up against a tree. The safety officer reported heavy damage to the car and that all the front airbags were deployed. Fairfield police identified Salerni after she regained consciousness.

On Dec. 19, a forensic lab revealed that Salerni’s BAC level was .21 the morning of the incident. Salerni was charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence and issued a Feb. 19 court date.

