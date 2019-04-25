Search 
Thu Apr 25 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, April 25 News
News

Police: Woman stole $42 worth of energy drinks

Humberto J Rocha | on
  • Norma Melendez. Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media / New Canaan News

    Norma Melendez.

    Norma Melendez.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Norma Melendez.

Norma Melendez.

Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport woman is facing larceny charges after allegedly stealing energy drinks from a local BJ’s Wholesale Club.

At around 3:30 p.m. April 17, the manager at the BJ’s store at on 40 Black Rock Turnpike reported a shoplifting incident to police. The store manager, according to police, observed Norma Melendez, 39, take what amounted to $42.99 worth of 5-Hour Energy drinks without paying for them.

Melendez, who also had a warrant out for her arrest in Trumbull, was taken to police headquarters and issued a misdemeanor summons. She is scheduled to appear in court May 1.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

loading