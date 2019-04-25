Norma Melendez. Norma Melendez. Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Woman stole $42 worth of energy drinks 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport woman is facing larceny charges after allegedly stealing energy drinks from a local BJ’s Wholesale Club.

At around 3:30 p.m. April 17, the manager at the BJ’s store at on 40 Black Rock Turnpike reported a shoplifting incident to police. The store manager, according to police, observed Norma Melendez, 39, take what amounted to $42.99 worth of 5-Hour Energy drinks without paying for them.

Melendez, who also had a warrant out for her arrest in Trumbull, was taken to police headquarters and issued a misdemeanor summons. She is scheduled to appear in court May 1.

