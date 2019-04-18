Search 
Thu Apr 18 2019

Thursday, April 18 News
Police: Woman stole clothing from Kohl’s

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Jessenia Marrero, a 29-year-old Bridgeport resident, was charged with larceny after allegedly stealing from a local Kohl’s.

At 2:55 p.m. on April 9, police responded to reports of a shoplifting incident at the Kohl’s on Tunxis Hill Road. According to police, the shop’s loss prevention team observed Marrero going into a fitting room with a “large amount of clothing in her hand,” only to exit without them.

According to police, Marrero left the store without paying for any items. The items amounted to $512 in value and were later recovered by the store.

Marrero was released on a promise to appear in court on April 22.

