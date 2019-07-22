The town and Julian Enterprises are involved in an ongoing legal battle over the fill pile at Richard White Way. The town and Julian Enterprises are involved in an ongoing legal battle over the fill pile at Richard White Way. Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield police told to keep quiet about Julian raid 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Police were instructed to withhold from town officials information obtained during an investigation into a company currently in a legal battle with Fairfield.

Lawyers working on behalf of the town recently told police to keep quiet about a raid on the offices of property manager Julian Enterprises.

That struck at least one town leader as inappropriate.

According to Selectman Edward Bateson, arbitration between the town and Julian Enterprises regarding the fill pile on Richard White Way began on July 8 and was set to continue in the following days. However, it ended abruptly after the Julian offices in Fairfield were served with a search and seizure warrant.

Bateson expressed frustration with being kept away from critical information that could relate to the arbitration.

“I’m trying to do the right thing here, but it’s been very difficult,” he said.

The Fairfield Citizen obtained email correspondence from Stuart Katz, an attorney for the town from the law firm Cohen and Wolf, confirming that a raid occurred, and computers and other property were removed from Julian’s offices.

In the same email, Katz requested the Fairfield Police Department not share any information obtained from the search with anyone involved in the case.

“In light of the ongoing arbitration, it is important that any information or property obtained by the Police department not be shared with the Board of Selectmen or any town employee involved with the case,” Katz wrote to First Selectman Michael Tetreau, who forwarded the correspondence to Bateson, Selectman Christopher Tymniak, Chief of Police Christopher Lyddy, Deputy Chief of Police Donald Smith and the town’s other lawyers.

In response, Lyddy confirmed he had received and understood Katz’s request.

Fairfield police directed further inquiries to the chief state’s attorney, who declined to comment on the investigation. Katz did not respond to a request for comment.

The lenthly legal saga dates back to May 2017 when the town sued Julian, seeking $3 million in damages and claiming breach of contract when the fill pile the company was hired to reduce nearly tripled in total height and volume. Hazardous material was also found at the location. Around the same time, police launched a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct at the fill pile when residents complained of increased volume of material and excessive truck traffic in the area.

Soon after, Julian countersued the town for defamation, arguing the town was spreading harmful misinformation. The two civil lawsuits were withdrawn in November, with both parties agreeing to go into an arbitration hearing instead of court.

Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance members pushed back on this decision and petitioned to have it moved back into public court, but Judge Barbara Ellis denied the request.

