Pop-up Market at Fairfield Museum

FAIRFIELD — For the sixth year running, the Fairfield Museum and History Center — in cooperation with the National Charity League — hosted the Holiday Pop-Up Market over the weekend.

More than two dozens vendors, including food merchants, clothing, jewelry, crafts and accessory product vendors, made their wares available as part of a fundraiser for both organizations.

“It’s a dual fundraiser,” said Jen Carolan, co-chair of the event, who noted they try and offer products of all kinds for customers.

“You can come to one area and shop,” she said, with NCL funds being raised for a variety of local nonprofit grants.

“There are a lot of cute things here and a lot of variety,” said Kelly Sullivan of Fairfield, who volunteered with her daughter, Sarah.

“So many people from the community come,” said Leigh Ann Dwyer, co-chair.

“It’s festive and they can come to one place in Fairfield and complete their holiday shopping,” she said.