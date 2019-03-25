Greg Pierson of Westport works the fryer at the 7th annual Fish Fry at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Greg Pierson of Westport works the fryer at the 7th annual Fish Fry at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Popular fish fry feeds dozens of families 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Anyone hungry for some good community, as well as fine finned fillets, enjoyed a visit to the fish fry event at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School on Friday.

“This is our seventh year,” said Tammy Julian, a volunteer coordinator for the event. “It’s a community event and it’s just to have a place for the seniors, the young families ... to come together on a Friday night.”

More than 100 people showed up for the fish extravaganza, which featured baked, deep fried, and a host of side dishes, as well as live music and a quantity of laughter.

Many people also got to phone in their orders for the popular food fest.

“It’s just a nice get-together,” said Ann Carfagno, of Fairfield, who goes each year with a couple dozens seniors and reserve a large table.

“The people are very nice and the food’s delicious,” she said. “And it does help out the school.”