State Rep. discussion

State Representative Cristin McCarthy Vahey (D-Fairfield) is hosting an evening of discussion with constituents called, “Pints & Policy.”

“I encourage you to invite all those who would be interested in sharing their ideas and hearing updates from Hartford,” Rep. McCarthy Vahey said. “If you have any questions or to RSVP, please contact my office at 860-240-8569. I look forward to seeing you there.”

The event will be held Tuesday April 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Castle on Post, 222 Post Road.

April Break Fun

Come to the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road, during the April vacation week for two free days and three exciting family workshops. On Monday, April 15 and Thursday, April 18, the Museum will offer craft days and free admission courtesy of People’s United Bank. On Tuesday, April 16 visitors can make a graphic T-shirt during a print-making workshop with Artist Liz Squillace. Wednesday, April 17 is a spray painting workshop for ages 8 and up with street artist John Paul O’Grodnick and Thursday, April 18 features a henna workshop with Priyanka Jain. Details and registration forms are online at Fairfieldhistory.org.

Murphy to host forum

Having just returned from a congressional trip to London, Belfast and Dublin, Senator Chris Murphy is hosting an event called “Keeping the Peace: A Conversation About Ireland and Northern Ireland In The Age of Brexit” to discuss his trip and what the United States can do to preserve the peace attained by the Good Friday Accords. Joining him will be former Connecticut Congressman Bruce Morrison, who was intimately involved in the peace process.

The event is Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Gaelic American Club (74 Beach Rd, Fairfield. Space is limited so people are encouraged to RSVP to rsvp_connecticut@murphy.senate.gov.

Successful Retirement

“How to Enjoy a Successful Retirement” with Michael Amoroso can help you to optimize this tremendous life change. There are positive changes as well as challenges. Learn tips and strategies to use as you create your new lifestyle. There will be a discussion period at the end for sharing and questions. Retirement is a change that promises great rewards. Learn what to expect and how to make the most of this exciting time on Monday, April 15 at 7:00 pm at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested.

Presenter Michael Amoroso, BBA, MBA, has been a retiree for 20 years, previously running his own firm in Manhattan. He lectures on life after retirement at libraries throughout Fairfield and Westchester counties and is the director of the Greenwich, CT based non-profit Utilize Senior Energy or USE, which helps jobseekers over 50.

