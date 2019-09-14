Postings: Boots & BBQ Bash ... and more

‘Boots & BBQ Bash’

Bringing a taste of Southern food and fun to Southport, Trinity Episcopal Church today announced that it will hold a new, community-wide fundraiser — the Boots & BBQ Bash — on Saturday night, Sept. 28. To accommodate the large number of attendees anticipated, the event will be held across the street from the Church, in the auditorium at Pequot Library. The event is open to all; no affiliation with the Church is required. Onsite babysitting will be provided by Trinity’s Youth Group during the fundraiser. Boots & BBQ Bash will be a casual and fun evening out, featuring a Southern-style BBQ buffet and drinks, dancing to country, southern rock, and other dance music, as well as a live auction. Auction items will include a variety of one-of-a-kind experiences, including a Vermont cabin getaway, fly fishing lessons, small plane flights, and an aerial climbing package for 10, to name a few. All proceeds will go to support the Church’s year-round operations.Tickets are $45 per person, which includes one drink. Cowboy boots are encouraged, but not required.

Honoring a Sandy Hook victim

On Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Jacky Durrell Pavilion at Penfield Beach, there will be a celebration honoring the life of Jessica Rekos. Jessica Rekos was one of the victims at Sandy Hook and the playground at Penfield was built and dedicated in her honor. The event will run from 11-3 and include Horse/Pony rides, Face Painting, DJ, Live Music, Food and Ice Cream. All proceeds go the Jessica Rekos foundation. Everyone is welcome. Please see penfieldpalooza.com for more details.

Author at Fairfield U. Bookstore

Positivity and hope shine in wellness expert, Caryn Sullivan’s debut cancer guide journal, Happiness Through Hardship: A Guide and Journal for Cancer Survivors, Their Caregivers and Friends During an Initial Diagnosis. Caryn Sullivan will speak at the Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield, on Thursday, Oct. 17 beginning at 7 p.m. on the 2nd floor. This event is free and open to the public. In partnership with the Norma Pfreim Breast Center of Fairfield taking place during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Please rsvp to FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com. Walk-ins welcome.

Half of the net profits of this book are being donated to metastatic breast cancer research through The Cancer Couch Foundation. In addition to being helpful for the patient, Happiness through Hardship also provides caregivers and friends with tips on guidance on how they can support. For healthy living tips / cancer resources - @PrettyWellness on Instagram

Family’s contributions to Easton

Lifelong Easton resident David Dwight Senior and his brother Conrad B. Senior, grandsons of the man who spearheaded the creation of Easton’s Great Reservoirs that supply pure, fresh water to over 600,000 people in Fairfield County and beyond, are presenting an exhibit of their family’s many contributions to the town. It will be held at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road through Oct. 15. There will be a special kick-off reception on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. In addition to The Great Reservoirs created under the leadership of grandfather Samuel P. Senior, president and chairman of Bridgeport Hydraulic from 1920-1955, Senior family contributions to Easton have included Tersana Farms (the 180 acres that comprise much of the southern part of Easton today), the Adams Schoolhouse, and the founding of the Easton Garden Club and the Easton Historical Society.

