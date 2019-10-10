Postings ... Enchanted Forest ... and more

Enchanted Forest

Come for a hoot of a Halloween at The Connecticut Audubon Society’s annual Enchanted Forest in Fairfield on Friday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. A unique, nature-themed Halloween event, the Enchanted Forest is a favorite tradition of the fall season, combining fun and education about nocturnal animals in their natural habitats. Experience the Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary at night while being escorted through the luminary trails. Stop along the way to learn entertaining and fascinating facts about the forest animals that come out at night, then listen to a fireside story. The evening fun continues indoors with crafts, science experiments, Halloween snacks and a chance to meet some of the Center’s creepy, crawly critters up close. Costumes are encouraged. The Enchanted Forest is non-scary event, held rain or moon shine at the Center at Fairfield, located at 2325 Burr Street in Fairfield. Guided walks leave every fifteen minutes beginning at 5:15 p.m.; the last walk heads out at 7:15 p.m. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Ticket prices are: CAS members--$10/child, $2/adult; Non-members--$15/child, $2/adult. Purchase tickets online at: www.ctaudubon.org/enchanted-forest-2019, or call 203-259-6305 x.109. Be sure to sign-up early to reserve your walk time of choice.

Harvest Market

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced that its annual fall “Fairfield Harvest Market & Dog Costume Parade” will be held on the Old Town Hall Green, (corner of Old Post Road and Beach Road) on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event heralds the start of the fall season by welcoming clothiers, jewelers, artisans and others, to the historic Old Town Hall green, to display their products and items to the public. Featuring more than 75 well-known and unique retail vendors, shoppers will enjoy music provided by DJ Scott, while strolling among the booths to say hello, look around and have an opportunity to buy an endless array of fun and beautiful items. For more information, please visit: www.FairfieldCT Chamber.com (or call the Chamber office: 203-255-1011).

Guess pumpkins’ weight

Even with the harsh weather of heat and humidity this summer, the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce, that they have found TWO Super-Giant Pumpkins to be featured at their annual Harvest Market on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on Old Town Hall Green in Fairfield, corner of Old Town Road and Beach Road. These super-size, orange twin pumpkins will instantly attract everyone young and old, challenging each person to Guess the Pumpkin Weight! One prize will be awarded for each pumpkin, to the person who guesses the closest to the actual weight. Prizes kindly donated from the Adventure Park and the Discovery Museum. So, join-in on all the family fun. October 19th at Fairfield’s Old Town Hall Green, corner of Old Post Road and Beach Road, to enter the Super-Giant Twin Pumpkins Contest. Prizes will be awarded at 3:30 p.m., winner doesn’t need to be present to win.

Read Full Article