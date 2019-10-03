Postings: Flu clinics ... and more

Flu Clinics Oct. 8, Oct. 9

The Fairfield Health Department will host two flu clinics this season for adults and children age 5 and older. These clinics will be held on: Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Both clinics will take place at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities in the Gymnasium (100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield). The flu vaccine will be available in injection form for people 5 years and older. Unfortunately high dose WILL NOT be available at these clinics as shipment of high dose has been delayed by the manufacturer. As soon as we receive our order, we will host another clinic. Please be on the lookout for an additional clinic date sometime in late October/early November. The Pneumonia vaccine, Pneumovax 23, will also be available at these clinics. Medicare Part B, Connecticare, Aetna, Cigna, Anthem, and United HealthCare are all accepted and there is no co pay. Cash price for the Flu vaccine is $30, the High Dose vaccine is $65 and the Pneumonia vaccine is $65. For a quicker visit, patients can print out the vaccine consent form at fairfieldct.org/health and bring it completed. Patients should also have their insurance card with them and wear clothes that make it easy to expose the upper arm. This year the Fairfield Health Department is urging everyone to get a Flu shot and be a Kung Flu Fighter, for our funny and educational video on how to prevent the flu this year, please visit: https://youtu.be/LgZK7nHe4n8. Please feel free to reach out with any questions you may have.

Business After Hours

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and Brick Walk Tavern restaurant will host its October Business After Hours (BAH) on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5:30-7 p.m. at 1275 Post Road, Fairfield. The Chamber’s Business After Hours event is an informal, after-work gathering for Chamber members, prospective members and guests. It is an opportunity to network with other business associates & colleagues, exchange ideas, obtain business leads and make professional referrals and friends. During the evening, guests will enjoy lively discussions, idea sharing and conversations with colleagues, Chamber members and their guests. Tickets: Chamber Members: $20; Non-Chamber Members: $30; Walk-In’s: $5 additional. For ticket reservations or more information on this event, please call the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce: 203-255-1011 or register online: www. FairfieldCTChamber.com.

Chinese conversation

Would you like to keep up your Chinese conversation skills? Are you learning Chinese but would like more practice? The Fairfield Public Library is happy to be able to offer a new Chinese Conversation group this fall. Let’s start talking. Discussion topics and games will be used as prompts. Roberta Allison, a recent graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Mandarin Chinese, will facilitate the meetings. Native speakers are welcome as are all ages and proficiency levels. This group will meet on Monday evenings from 7-8 p.m. in Study Room D at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Meeting dates for the fall are: Oct. 7 and 21, Nov. 4 and 18, and Dec. 9. No registration is needed.

Read Full Article