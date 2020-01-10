Postings: Healthy Living Program ... and more

Healthy Living Program

The Fairfield Health Department is offering a healthy living program. This program is absolutely FREE for individuals who are looking to lose weight, prevent or manage chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, or for those who just want to make a healthy lifestyle change. Participants meet in a group setting with trained Lifestyle Coaches and a Registered Dietitian to learn how to make modest lifestyle changes. This 13-week program meeting once a week and runs every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. starting Jan. 29 at the Fairfield Regional Fire Training School located at 205 Richard White Way (formerly 205 One Rod Highway). Open to all residents in the greater Fairfield area. Registration and eligibility are required for this program. If you would like more information or to register for this program please contact Santina Jaronko, Health Educator for the Fairfield Health Department at 203-256-3150 or sjaronko@fairfieldct.org.

Fairfield County Children’s Choir

The Fairfield County Children’s Choir’s shimmering Silver Anniversary celebration to be held at The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. continues with a performance that features the brilliance of Broadway’s lights and masterful musical medleys. The drama of Les Miserables will be balanced by the lively Disney-inspired antics of Aladdin. Adaptions from the 1956 musical, Oklahoma, will be complimented by 21st century pieces from Once . Whether or not the songs are familiar to you, the soaring voices of the FCCC choristers will make you cheer for an encore. The Silent Auction promises to be bigger and better than ever. Past auction items have included gourmet gift baskets, sporting event tickets, music lessons, jewelry, restaurant gift cards, autographed children’s books . . . the list goes on. Cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and auction bidding begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue through intermission. Tickets are $15 and $20 and may be purchased through theklein.org.

Lunar New Year Gala

Chinese American Heritage Association Inc (CAHAI), a non-profit 501 C (3) organization, aims to promote and preserve Chinese heritage across local communities by celebrating Chinese culture through festivals and other activities. The fourth annual Lunar New Year Gala 2020 will be held from 4-8 p.m., Saturday Feb. 1, at Roger Ludlowe Middle School, 689 Unquowa Rd., Fairfield. This event is expected to be attended by about 500 Chinese Americans and others who are interested in the culture of Lunar New Year which has been celebrated by more than 30 percent of the worldwide populations. The fourth annual Lunar New Year Gala will present Lion Dance, ancient and modern Chinese Folk Music with Chinese musical instruments, dances and fashion shows to local communities to better understand Chinese culture and heritage. The best performers within and outside of Connecticut will perform for the Gala. Usually, you would have to travel to Lincoln Center to enjoy their music. At the same time, delicious food from local restaurants will be served. You may also enjoy entertainment such as Tea Art Shows, games, and other activities. Please email us at cahai.org@gmail.com if you have any questions. Please visit us at https://www.cahai.org for more information.

