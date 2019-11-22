Postings: Mail Merge Magic ... and more

Mail Merge Magic

Learn to create mailing labels and return address labels for holiday cards and invitations with the Microsoft Word mail merge feature. Karen Kucinski brings some “Mail Merge Magic” to the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.. Typically used to generate labels and envelopes for large mailings, you can use mail merge to make your own holiday mailing easier. Other creative uses of mail merge will be explored including how to create gift tags, labels for food gifts, and more. This is a 90-minute workshop. Bring your address book in any file format compatible with Microsoft Word. Laptops will be available for use during the class or you can bring your own. Registration is requested. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256-3160.

FCAA Art Exhibit

The public is invited to view the Fairfield County Arts Association's Expressions Art Exhibit at Three Roses Studio, 1177 Post Road, Lower Level C. Fairfield. The exhibit will run through Dec. 13 and there will be a reception on Friday evening, Nov. 22 from 6 to 9 pm. The exhibit includes work in different styles, sizes and mediums.

Barbershop Quartet Holiday Concert

Music lovers from Fairfield, Bridgeport, Westport, Southport and the surrounding area are invited to enjoy a special program of holiday and barbershop classics at Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue in Southport on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. The Church is proud to welcome The Newfangled Four, one of the top barbershop quartets in the United States. This foursome from Southern California combines old fashion slapstick humor with their quirky youthful comedy. This one-time only program is open to ALL members of the community. No affiliation with the Church is required. Top notch harmony singers and first class entertainers, The Newfangled Four have developed a reputation not only for their fine singing and showmanship, but also for their work and involvement in the youth movement as clinicians and educators, leading countless workshops for young singers in the US. Ticket prices range from $15 to $65 per person. Call the Church at (203) 255-04

Troop 82 Christmas Tree Sale

Looking for a beautiful Christmas tree? A carefully crafted wreath? How about a way to support a great cause for our community? You can do all three by joining Fairfield’s own Boy Scout Troop 82 in their 54rd annual Christmas Tree Sale. You will find Scouts eager to help you pick the right tree in the parking lot of The First Church Congregational (on the corner of Beach and Old Post Road - across from Town Hall) from Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec, 22. But hurry. Priced at an amazing $50 for ANY size tree, these trees will sell out. Make sure you get yours early. Every tree, wreath and bow purchased allows a local Scout to participate in events and community service projects that help shape the future of our town and our children. And you just might find that this is the best selection of trees and wreaths in Fairfield. Hours for the tree sale are Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

