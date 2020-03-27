Postings: Train stations closed ... and more

Train stations closed

The Fairfield Center Train Station Houses and the Southport Train Station House will be closed until further notice. This is at the request of Metro North Railroad and the CT Dept of Transportation in effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. We appreciate your understanding, and we apologize for any inconvenience. Keeping our customers safe is our unified goal. Metro North Railroad is operating. Please check their web site for any possible schedul e changes (www.mta.info).

Human and Social Services Dept. closed

The Human and Social Services Department, which includes Social Services, the Bigelow Center and Senior Transportation, is closed to the public. We're staffing the building and answering the phones — so call if you have questions or concerns. AARP Tax Assistance appointments have been cancelled. When we reopen, we will try to reschedule as many appointments as possible. For your safety, and the safety of our drivers, we will not provide rides to appointments at least through the end of March. As always, if you have an emergency, call 9-1-1.

DMV branch offices closed

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Sibongile Magubane announced that all DMV Branch Offices are closed to the public for the transaction of business until further notice. Employees will continue to report to their work locations, unless otherwise instructed, and will assist with transactions that are completed online, through the mail and by phone through Interactive Voice Recognition. DMV partners, including AAA and Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union, will make independent determinations of whether to conduct license transactions. Go to https://www.ctdmv.info/ for a list of services and daily status updates on DMV and partner locations. As a reminder, DMV announced last week it is offering a 90-day extension to Connecticut residents with expiring driver’s licenses, identity cards and learner’s permits. This applies to credentials that expire between March 10 and June 8. Last Sunday, as part of his ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order that, among other things, authorizes Commissioner Magubane to close DMV branches to the public and extend certain deadlines.

Life Long Learners

Life Long Learners of Fairfield has canceled its spring semester due to the corona virus situation and the closing of the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities.

GBRTA scholarships available