Postings: Voter-making session ... and more

Easton voter-making session

The Easton Registrars of Voters announce a special voter making session for Tuesday, Oct. 1,between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., in the Registrar’s office at Easton Town Hall, on Center Road.

Please bring identification with you to register.

Troop 82 Open House

Boy Scout Troop 82 in Fairfield will be hosting an open house on Thursday, Oct. 3. Boys between the ages of 11 and 18 who have any interest in camping, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities are encouraged to attend. The event will take place during Troop 82’s normal weekly Thursday meeting hours, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Scout Hall in First Church Congregational in Fairfield across from Town Hall. The open house will include a tour of Scout Hall, meeting other Scouts and the adult leaders, a campfire cooking demonstration and tasting, rope making, and other activities and games. No prior experience in scouting is required. Troop 82 has been an active Boy Scout Troop since the 1920's at The First Church Congregational in Fairfield across from Town Hall, where it meets every Thursday evening.

Flu Clinics Oct. 8, Oct. 9

The Fairfield Health Department will host two flu clinics this season for adults and children age 5 and older. These clinics will be held on: Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Both clinics will take place at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities in the Gymnasium (100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield). The flu vaccine will be available in injection form for people 5 years and older. Unfortunately high dose WILL NOT be available at these clinics as shipment of high dose has been delayed by the manufacturer. As soon as we receive our order, we will host another clinic. Please be on the lookout for an additional clinic date sometime in late October/early November. The Pneumonia vaccine, Pneumovax 23, will also be available at these clinics. Medicare Part B, Connecticare, Aetna, Cigna, Anthem, and United HealthCare are all accepted and there is no co pay. Cash price for the Flu vaccine is $30, the High Dose vaccine is $65 and the Pneumonia vaccine is $65. For a quicker visit, patients can print out the vaccine consent form at fairfieldct.org/health and bring it completed. Patients should also have their insurance card with them and wear clothes that make it easy to expose the upper arm. This year the Fairfield Health Department is urging everyone to get a Flu shot and be a Kung Flu Fighter, for our funny and educational video on how to prevent the flu this year, please visit: https://youtu.be/LgZK7nHe4n8. Please feel free to reach out with any questions you may have.

‘Boots & BBQ Bash’

Bringing a taste of Southern food and fun to Southport, Trinity Episcopal Church today announced that it will hold a new, community-wide fundraiser — the Boots & BBQ Bash — on Saturday night, Sept. 28. To accommodate the large number of attendees anticipated, the event will be held across the street from the Church, in the auditorium at Pequot Library. The event is open to all; no affiliation with the Church is required. Onsite babysitting will be provided by Trinity’s Youth Group during the fundraiser. Boots & BBQ Bash will be a casual and fun evening out, featuring a Southern-style BBQ buffet and drinks, dancing to country, southern rock, and other dance music, as well as a live auction. Auction items will include a variety of one-of-a-kind experiences, including a Vermont cabin getaway, fly fishing lessons, small plane flights, and an aerial climbing package for 10, to name a few. All proceeds will go to support the Church’s year-round operations.Tickets are $45 per person, which includes one drink. Cowboy boots are encouraged, but not required.

