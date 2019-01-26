Rendering of the new Goddard School slated for the former IGA Supermarket at 1290 Stratfield Road. Rendering of the new Goddard School slated for the former IGA Supermarket at 1290 Stratfield Road. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Private school slated for blighted Fairfield supermarket building 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Fairfield’s long-defunct Stratfield Market is becoming a new school.

The Goddard School, a private preschool, plans to convert the 9,700-square-foot, free-standing building at 1290 Stratfield Road, which has been empty since 2006, into its newest location, with a target opening of Sept. 1.

The school, which provides a play-based curriculum for children 6 weeks to 6 years old, signed a 15-year lease with Summit Development of Southport, which recently acquired the property.

Goddard has 460 schools in 36 states, with a total enrollment of 65,000 children. Founded in 1988, the school is based in King of Prussia, Pa. There are 10 locations already in Connecticut, including Danbury, Brookfield, Monroe, Westport and Wilton.

Felix Charney, principal of Summit Development, said the company plans to design the school in collaboration with the non-profit Stratfield Village Association to ensure it meshes with their Four Corners Project. Four Corners focuses on streetscape and pedestrian improvements to the intersection of Fairfield Woods Road and Stratfield Road.

The SVA started two years ago, in large part to decide the fate of the Stratfield Market which had been in the neighborhood for 50 years and vacant for more than a decade.

The Association recently received a $650,000 grant from the State of Connecticut for the Four Corners Project.

“The Four Corners is at the heart of our neighborhood, and we look forward to working with Felix Charney to help improve and revitalize the area,” said SVA co-president Jamie McCusker in a press release. “Summit has a great track record of owning and developing beautiful properties and we are excited by the potential of having a Summit property in our neighborhood.”

For more than 30 years, Charney has been in business with Summit Development dealing with a wide range of properties, according to Geoff Thompson, a spokesperson for the Fairfield-based firm.

“Most developers stick with a certain (type of property) — either you do really small stuff or really big stuff. Felix has always done all sizes of things,” Thompson said.

Summit has worked with an array of properties throughout Connecticut, New York and Florida, specializing in distressed commercial and residential real estate projects. The firm now owns and manages buildings totaling more than seven million square feet.

“This is not at all out of character with the kind of properties (Charney) is interested in,” Thompson said.

“He loves to take these smaller properties that are in nice communities where he can come up with a new use, redo it, and make it better.”

Summit is the latest in a list of developers who’ve owned the former grocery store in the past 12 years.

Following its closure in 2006, the space was purchased by Samuel Lotstein Realty which secured a 25-year lease with Walgreens for the space.

