Public works director diverted bricks to home, legal documents say

FAIRFIELD — Director of Public Works Joseph Michelangelo took pavers intended for the Richard White Way fill pile and used them to pave his driveway, front walk and sidewalk, according to transcripts from a closed-door arbitration hearing between the town and Julian Enterprises last month.

Julian’s attorney Daniel Cotter questioned Michelangelo about the pavers, accusing the town official of diverting the bricks — which originated at Lansdowne Condominiums in Westport — for projects at his personal home on Figlar Avenue.

In the transcript, Michelangelo said he arranged with a private contractor to have the pavers taken directly to his house.

Cotter claimed Michelangelo cost Julian money by taking the pavers, which could have either been sold individually or incorporated into the fill pile. Meanwhile, Michelangelo responded that he asked permission from George Patrick, the manager of the fill pile on behalf of Julian, before diverting the pavers away from the pile.

The July 8 hearing was an attempt to settle a yearslong civil dispute, when the town sued Julian for breach of contract regarding the fill pile. Seeking $3 million in damages, the town claimed the pile, which Julian was hired to reduce, nearly tripled in total height and volume. Hazardous material was also found at the location.

Soon after, Julian countersued the town for defamation. Both parties withdrew their lawsuits in November and agreed to go into arbitration instead of court. After petitions from Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance members to have the hearing moved back to public court were denied, the town promised to provide a court reporter present to produce a record of the hearing.

Through a Freedom of Information request, the Fairfield Citizen obtained the transcripts from the first two days of arbitration: July 8 and July 10.

While no agreement was reached, the hearing gave both sides the chance to explain their key arguments, as well as bring in related evidence.

Michelangelo did not respond to a request for comment. According to the transcript, however, Michelangelo admitted in an earlier deposition that the pavers didn’t belong to him and in hindsight he shouldn’t have taken them.

First Selectman Michael Tetreau said Monday that Michelangelo should not have taken the pavers. He clarified, though, that Michelangelo did not take anything from the fill pile directly. Rather, he said, someone found out Michelangelo would be willing to take the pavers for free and decided to give them to him rather than pay Julian to process them at the fill pile.

“I don’t think it was the wisest move on Joe’s part to get involved in that, but it wasn’t town property,” Tetreau said.

The rest of the hearing was postponed after police raided Julian’s Fairfield office in pursuit of evidence that Superintendent of Public Works Scott Bartlett accepted bribes from the company. This is part of a separate criminal investigation that was launched around the same time as the town’s civil case.

