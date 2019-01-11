Kenya McVey is the new head coach for Warde High School softball. Kenya McVey is the new head coach for Warde High School softball. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Q&A with ... Kenya McVey, new softball coach at Fairfield Warde 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — To say that Kenya McVey, 25, lives and breathes softball is an understatement. It’s been a lifestyle for her since the seventh grade.

The physical education teacher at the Early Childhood Center who started in August 2017 was recently hired as the head coach for Fairfield Warde High School’s softball team. A tweet from the Fairfield Warde High School Athletic Director on Dec. 28 announced the decision.

“We are certainly excited to have someone with the experience she has as a player at a high level and as a coach,” Warde High School Athletic Director Seth Fry said. “We feel that she is going to connect well with our students.”

Though the season gets underway in March, McVey, a Stratford resident, is already prepared as she also coaches the travel team for the Connecticut Gators. The Delaware native recently talked about her start in the sport and what has kept her motivated ever since.

Q: How did softball start out for you?

A: I actually started playing after I made the transfer from baseball in seventh grade. I was playing baseball, made the switch and then made the travel team in Delaware City, where I’m from.

I tried out for the travel team and played travel ball since seventh grade all the way up to 12th grade. It got pretty competitive around 8th grade and into ninth grade. I always tried to play up and to compete a little more.

I found out by the end of my sophomore year in high school that I would be going to play softball at Central Connecticut State University so that’s when I made the decision to go there.

Q: Was that a goal for you? What position?

A: That was the goal since I started playing in seventh grade. I’m infield, I like third base.

Q: How did the opportunity to coach at Warde come about?

A: Internally we get the emails and I was unsure about time commitment. This is my second year as a teacher, so I wanted to take my first year as a time to be good at what I do.

It was just my first year and I don’t get too personal, but a select few knew I played softball and had applied for the position. My second year here I saw it come up, applied and had the interview and people were texting me to congratulate me once they saw the tweet.

Q: Is this a return to softball or have you kept at it since your college graduation?

A: Since I’ve graduated, I’ve been coaching for a competitive travel level team in Connecticut since 2013. It’s softball year round for me, no matter what.

Q: What are some challenges and goals for the upcoming season?

A: I want to keep things simple — build routine and get players to their maximum development as softball players.

I’m coming in fresh and it’s important to make decisions. I like to look forward and see what we can do in the future.

Q: What about the sport has kept you so involved? How many hours a week do you devote to softball?

