Questions swirl around areas possibly affected by toxic fill

FAIRFIELD — As the town awaits test results from Gould Manor Park, residents are wondering what other town areas could have been affected by toxic material from the Public Works fill pile.

One local government member is concerned about the town’s soccer fields, in whose fill glass was discovered in 2015.

The town announced Wednesday it called in the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to collect soil samples from Gould Manor Park after reports of potential asbestos along the sidewalk.

The sidewalk area was renovated in 2013 with fill from the pile at Richard White Way, the subject of a recent criminal investigation into toxic dumping that has two Public Works employees charged with allegedly conspiring with pile manager Julian Enterprises.

As residents learn that hazardous Julian fill may have been used in town projects, some are beginning to wonder if other areas of past concern can be traced back to the pile as well.

Dorene Herron, who currently serves on the RTM, has resurfaced discussions of glass found in the town’s soccer fields in 2015, at which the time she served on the Parks and Recreation Commission.

“After reading about the fill pile investigation in the press and the testing of materials at Gould Manor, I recalled meetings we had involving fill used by the town on playing fields,” Herron said. “Members had received complaints that there was glass found in the soil on the fields.”

In minutes from an April 2015 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, then-Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Sue Kiraly said the commission had been contacted about glass found in fill on the McKinley, Burroughs, Fairfield Woods and Jennings soccer fields. Kiraly said they were making repairs and would charge the town for the cost.

At a May 2015 meeting, Herron asked then-Director of Parks and Recreation Gerald Lombardo about the issue. Lombardo said a new company managing the fields had not covered up filled-in holes with sod, as had been the town’s previous custom, and that “the Department of Public Works evidently took the fill from the wrong pile,” according to minutes.

In a June 2015 email obtained by the Fairfield Citizen, Lombardo told the commission that he had informed Scott Bartlett, the Superintendent of Public Works now charged with illegal dumping, of the issue.

Lombardo said Bartlett had the contractor immediately remove the glass from the field and add better soil. He also said the field manager would be re-implementing a field sodding program going forward.

In an email from Bartlett to Lombardo forwarded to commission members, Bartlett claimed the foreman of the fill pile said the fill had looked clean to him.

“Once I heard of the complaints, I spoke directly to the yard foreman to get a handle on the top soil selected,” Bartlett wrote. “He stated it was a screened pile and looked good, it certainly could look good in a pile.”

