RTM approves budget with 1.71% tax hike

The Fairfield RTM approved the Fiscal Year 2020 budget on May 6 with many votes along party lines.

FAIRFIELD — The Representative Town Meeting, in an evening that included various caucuses and votes along party lines, approved the town’s 2019-20 budget with cuts to the Department of Public Works and schools.

After Monday night, the Fiscal Year 2020 budget comes in at $316,416,739 or a 3.68 percent increase in expenses from the current year.

According to Chief Finance Officer Bob Mayer, the mill rate would amount to 26.81 mills, representing a 1.71 percent tax hike. The Board of Finance can still adjust the mill rate at their April 9 meeting, when it’s scheduled to set the final rate.

In a $316.4 million budget, however, a major point of discussion was $700,000 of what was an original $2.7 million allocation from First Selectman Mike Tetreau’s recommended budget toward paving by Public Works.

The Board of Finance, in its late April vote session, cut $200,000 from the $2.7 million request and placed half-a-million dollars in contingency pending a presentation on long-term paving plans in a bipartisan 8-0 vote with one abstention.

More Information Fiscal Year 2020 Budget: Total budget: $316,416,739 Budget increase from current fiscal year: 3.68 percent Proposed mill rate: 26.81 mills Tax hike of 1.71 percent

“Public Works has been able to modify their annual maintenance approach to help the town get through these challenging times,” Tetreau said, noting the original $2 million amount DPW requested and that the additional $700,000 in funds would be helpful with the ongoing Southern Connecticut gas project.

“This restoration gives DPW the chance to move forward,” said Tetreau, who is running for re-election this year.

Public Works officials Scott Bartlett and Joe Michelangelo, in a presentation on the pavement management program, made a plea to have the funds restored toward paving.

What Democrats called “micromanagement” of departments by the Board of Finance, Republicans deemed a standard request for more detail on long-term plans.

Board of Finance Chairman Tom Flynn, a selectman candidate, said financial long-term planning was part of the board’s responsibilities and that DPW paving requests and information were “inconsistent.”

“I wish we had seen some elements of that (presentation) during our budget discussion,” Flynn said. “We’re asking how (roads) are prioritized, what methodology is going to be used, how many miles are we getting done.”

For over two hours, the legislative body saw the Democratic majority argue in favor of the restoration — essentially reversing the finance board’s decision — in a debate that seemed to represent more than just a line-item figure.

“It seems like the Board of Finance feels that it needs to police the DPW and that’s not the function of the Board of Finance,” Karen Wackerman, RTM Democrat, said. “To put money into contingency and take it out of the budget line is to take control of it.”

Republicans, a minority in the RTM, pushed back.

