Search 
Sun May 26 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, May 26 News
News

Remembering those lost at sea

By Jarret Liotta | on
  • Scouts listen to the Gaelic American Club's bagpipe band perform at the annual "To Those in Peril on the Sea" ceremony at South Benson Marina on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Fairfield Citizen News Freelance

    Scouts listen to the Gaelic American Club's bagpipe band perform at the annual "To Those in Peril on the Sea" ceremony at South Benson Marina on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

    Scouts listen to the Gaelic American Club's bagpipe band perform at the annual "To Those in Peril on the Sea" ceremony at South Benson Marina on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 9

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 9

Scouts listen to the Gaelic American Club's bagpipe band perform at the annual "To Those in Peril on the Sea" ceremony at South Benson Marina on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

Scouts listen to the Gaelic American Club's bagpipe band perform at the annual "To Those in Peril on the Sea" ceremony at South Benson Marina on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

FAIRFIELD — Solemn memories of those lost or buried at sea served as the backbone for Saturday’s “To Those in Peril on the Sea” ceremony at the Russell Memorial at South Benson Marina.

Around 75 people—including many veterans, scouts, police, fire, town and state officials — took part in the memorial service, which included a color guard and a ceremonial wreath laid in the water.

“The sea service is a memorial service to those veterans lost at sea,” said Capt. Roger Crossland of Fairfield, who led the event.

“As a lifelong resident, I look forward to this ceremony every Memorial Day weekend,” said State Rep. Brenda Kupchick, “because it reminds the community of the sacrifices that were made on our behalf.”

“Sea ceremonies are a long-standing Connecticut maritime tradition,” Crossland said. “Services such as these honor the memory of those resting in watery graves without a marker.”

loading