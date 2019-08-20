The Board of Selectmen approved a master plan for renovations to Burr Homestead Gardens. The Board of Selectmen approved a master plan for renovations to Burr Homestead Gardens. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Renovations to update Fairfield’s Burr Homestead Gardens 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The historic Burr Homestead Gardens are getting an update that the town hopes will secure the site’s future.

The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to approve a master plan for the four-acre public garden behind Burr Mansion at its Aug. 7 meeting.

The town’s approval does not include any public funding. The Burr Gardens Advisory Committee, which was established in 2011, will seek grants and private funding to pay for the improvements. The Committee estimates costs to total to $329,000.

Highlights of the master plan include a renovation of the Gardens’ arboretum, including establishing educational materials for school visits, and the creation of a sculpture garden featuring local artists’ work.

The Committee does not plan to eliminate anything of significance in the current Gardens, such as sculptures, memorials or dedicated trees, although they may reposition certain elements to better fit within the plan. The site’s Sept. 11 memorial, for example, will be moved to a position of greater prominence in the Gardens.

In his presentation to the Selectmen, Committee Chair Robert Twardzik said the plan reimagines the Burr Homestead Gardens’ long-term role in Fairfield.

“I think we have a lot more to give back to the community with this garden than it’s giving back now,” Twardzik said. “With the right tweaking, this will be able to move forward and become a mainstay in the event calendar of Fairfield.”

