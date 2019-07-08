A train passes through at the Fairfield Metro train station in Fairfield, Conn. on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016. A train passes through at the Fairfield Metro train station in Fairfield, Conn. on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Repaving project to affect Fairfield train station parking 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — An upcoming project at the Fairfield Center train station could affect commuters in coming weeks.

The repaving and repair project will result in the closures to select parking lot entrances, starting on Monday.

The work will be done in two phases. The first phase will be done on the Unquowa Road entrance, the second will affect the Mill Plain Road entry.

There will be no designated permit or day parking areas during the project period. There will also be no overnight parking, and violators could be towed if the scheduled work cannot be done.

During the construction, parking will be available in the half of the lot not being worked on, as well as the Mill Plain Lot, Tomlinson lower lot, Tomlinson upper lot behind school (though limited) and the small lot immediately south of Roger Ludlowe Middle School. For a map of available parking, go to the town website.

Additionally, Fairfield Metro will honor Fairfield Center permit holders provided they access the lot through the cash lane only, display new orange permits on rearview mirror or lower driver-side windshield and park before 10 a.m.

Day parkers may park at Metro and will pay the same $6 fee to the attendant or at the trailer.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, July 19th.

For updates and any last-minute changes, please check the Parking Authority home page. Town officials ask residents to call the Parking Authority (203-256-3053) with any questions.