Report: Racial profiling still a problem in CT traffic stops

HARTFORD — The findings of a statewide racial profiling traffic stop analysis report released Tuesday show that more police departments are reducing the number of minority stops, according to the authors.

But a team from Central Connecticut State University’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy also concluded that more work needs to be done to prevent racial disparities in traffic violations.

Fairfield and Derby police each underwent a more detailed review of their traffic data after Ken Barone, project manager for IMPR and others from the organization examined more than 542,000 traffic stops statewide.

“We can’t jump to the conclusion that the departments are engaging in profiling because there are disparities,” Barone told the Racial Profiling Prohibition Advisory Board Tuesday morning as he was explaining the results of the analysis.

The fourth annual CT Racial Profiling Project report examines data gathered from 94 municipal police departments throughout the state, 11 Connecticut State Police troops and two special agencies on traffic stops that occurred in 2017.

The number of traffic stops statewide was down about 70,000 since 2014 due to state police trooper shortages, Barone said.

The team from IMRP is cautiously optimistic that overall statewide police are doing a better job dealing with racial disparities in traffic stops because fewer departments were singled out for greater review based on what appeared to be wide disparities in traffic stops.

Fairfield, Derby and state police Troop K were all flagged for further scrutiny by the authors who applied three benchmark tests to the analysis, including estimated commuter traffic, resident-only stops and the percentage of minority stops compared to the statewide average, the report said.

The two local departments and the state police troop had not been previously identified as having a significant disparity between the number of minority and white drivers who were stopped.

“Racial and ethnic disparities in any traffic stop analysis do not by themselves provide conclusive evidence of racial profiling,” the report noted.

The Wethersfield Police Department, which shares a border with Hartford, was also flagged as having a disproportionate number of minority stops. Wethersfield data has been scrutinized in several of the previous profiling reports, Baron explained.

Fairfield and Derby police worked closely with IMPR to examine the data to determine possible underlying causes, including whether the stops occurred in areas where there is a lot of commuter traffic from out of town.

Overall, 31.5 percent of the drivers stopped by police in Fairfield police were minorities. The town has a minority population of about 10 percent, the report said.

According to traffic data on stops that occurred within the “inter-twilight” period, which is adjusted for the time change and when the sun sets throughout the year, black and Hispanic drivers were 1.6 and 1.3 times more likely to be pulled over in daylight — when police presumably could see the motorist, the report concluded. State police troops C and K were also identified under the same category, the report said.

